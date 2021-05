KUALA LUMPUR: Love scams by foreign syndicates that have been on the rise over the past three years have caused losses close to RM160 million to thousands of victims.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said today that among the many scams reported, love scams were more rampant as it appeared to be more effective in entrapping and fleecing victims into parting with their money.

He said despite massive operations against the scammers, the syndicates which are led by foreigners from African nations, remain active and continue recruiting new members for their activities.

Zainuddin said from 2019 until March this year, police had conducted 2,251 operations against love scams where 2,826 people were arrested for involvement in the cases.

He said between 2019 and last month, police have recorded 3,666 cases of love scams reported by victims amounting to almost RM160 million.

Zainuddin said while the CCID will intensify its efforts to cripple the activities of the syndicates, he urged the public to be wary and cautious of who they befriend in the social media.

“Do not be taken in or mesmerised by pretty or handsome profile photos of individuals that are put up and the sweet-talking that comes with it in the social media, especially when they claim to be based overseas. Also, do not share personal and banking details with these strangers or give in to their requests for loans,“ he said.