Lovebirds in remand over murder of six-year-old girl

KUCHING: A man and a woman have been remanded for seven days from yesterday in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl with disability recently.

Bau District Police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the remand order against the 34-year-old female suspect who is also the victim’s mother, and her partner aged 35, was issued by the Bau Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He said both suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“An autopsy was performed on the victim yesterday and blood samples were taken from the two suspects for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) comparison, “ he told Bernama here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a girl with disability died after she was believed to have been beaten by her mother’s boyfriend in an incident that took place in mid-December.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama