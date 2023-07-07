Lovebirds on remand over boy’s death

MELAKA: A woman and his boyfriend are on remand for seven days from today for investigation over the death of a three-year-old boy yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the two lovebirds, aged 24 and 25, were arrested at 8 pm yesterday at Melaka Hospital.

He said the child was brought to the hospital at 6.50 am yesterday by his mother and her boyfriend in an unconscious state.

“Upon arriving at the hospital, the child was given respiratory support for one hour and 10 minutes, but there was no response from the victim who was then pronounced dead at 9.15 am, The body was then taken to the forensic unit and it was found that there were injuries to the boy’s head and body.

“The cause of death was ‘head and abdominal injuries due to blunt force trauma’,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said a preliminary investigation by the police found that the child, who was said to be vomiting, was sent by his mother to her boyfriend’s house in Cheng here at about 5.30 am yesterday for treatment and then left the boy there.

However, less than an hour later, the woman got a call from her boyfriend, informing her that the child had fallen and was unconscious, he said, adding that the couple then took the boy to Melaka Hospital.

Police are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act for child neglect and Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The police advised the public not to make any speculations or spread false news on the case so as not to interfere with the investigation.-Bernama