LovePenang Street Food Competition kicks off

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government launched the ‘LovePENANG Street Food Competition’ programme which will run from yesterday until Nov 30, offering RM200,000 in prizes, as an effort to foster a spirit of unity and bring the community together.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government chose to organise a food competition because Penang is famous for its street food heritage and this effort can also increase economic activities among food operators.

“There are 21 iconic street food categories in the state and we are targeting as many as 2,000 food stalls to participate in this competition, an attractive prize of RM200,000 in total awaits hawkers and voters who vote according to the listed food categories.

“Penang businessmen and Penang folks are invited to participate by voting for their favourite food stall or any participating stall through LovePG.my or the LovePENANG app,“ he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said QR codes will be displayed at participating booths to enable voters to scan and vote directly at the booth of their choice.

He added that those who vote will be given reward points after voting and the reward points can be used for redemption. - Bernama