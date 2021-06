SEREMBAN: An unmarried couple has been arrested to facilitate investigation into the case involving an abandoned newborn girl found inside a box at a bus stop in front of a school near here, yesterday.

Seremban Police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the couple, aged 23 and 26, were picked up at Garden Avenue Seremban 2 at 7.30pm.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said in a statement here, today.

Yesterday, a 26-second video clip on the abandoned newborn girl found in a box in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Felda Sri Sendayan went viral on social media. -Bernama