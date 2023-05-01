Lovers charged with four-year-old boy’s murder in Kota Tinggi

BATU PAHAT: A couple were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for the murder of a four-year-old boy in Felda Semenchu, Teluk Sengat, Kota Tinggi last month.

Mohamad Izwan Mahmood, 25, and his lover, a 16-year-old teenage girl were charged with a common intention to kill the boy between 8 am and 2 pm on Dec 23, last year.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the unemployed couple as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court after the charge was read before Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hayatul Wirdah Mohd Yunos prosecuted while the accused, who are friends’ of the victim’s sister, were unrepresented.

The court fixed Feb 22 for mention pending the post-mortem report.

In a separate court, the victim’s sister, Nurul Natashah Danial @ Zainal, 19, pleaded not guilty to abusing her brother that caused him to suffer physical injuries.

The housewife who was responsible for taking care of her brother had alleged committing the offence at Senggarang, Batu Pahat, between 10 am and 10 pm from November to December last year.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides a fine of not exceeding RM25,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 20 years or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman fixed Jan 12, for bail application by the National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Tan Song Yan who represented the accused.

The court also fixed Jan 26, for mention.

The victim, who is the youngest of 11 siblings, died on Dec 26, three days after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), after falling unconscious at his older sister’s friend’s house in Senggarang, Batu Pahat. - Bernama