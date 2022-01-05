Lovers charged with three-year-old boy’s murder

KLANG: A pair of lovers were charged at the Klang Magistrate’s Court today for the murder of a three-year-old boy around Klang last December.

M.Sutha, 26, the biological mother of the victim, and S. Davandakumar, 28, remained silent when the charge was read before Magistrate P. Sarulatha. No plea was recorded from both the accused.

They were accused of jointly murdering K. Nithish at a house in Jalan Hulubalang, Taman Sentosa here on Dec 24 and face mandatory death sentences if convicted.

The court set March 23 for case mention and submission of reports.

Media outlets had reported on Dec 28 last year that the boy had died from being abused and had been beaten by sticks, belts and clothes hangers.

Meanwhile, in TANAH MERAH, an unemployed Thai national was charged at the Magistrate’s Court today for murdering his biological brother last week.

Masofi Masae, 36, was charged with killing Ma-Udeng Masae, 30, at a house in Kampung Melayu Sungai Rual, Jeli at about 1.30 am on Dec 29 last year under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and faces the death sentence if found guilty.

The accused only nodded his head when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz. No plea was recorded from the accused as the murder case was under the purview of the High Court.

The court fixed Jan 30 for mention and ordered the accused to be referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak following a request by deputy public prosecutor Nazuha Mohd Nasir for a mental health assessment. - Bernama