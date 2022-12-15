Lovers plead not guilty to exposing child to danger

MALACCA: A couple pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today to a charge of abusing a two-year-old boy by exposing the child to danger.

Indran a/l Letchumanan, 29, and his lover, Vasanthi a/p Raveendran, 21, who were charged separately, made the plea before Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail and Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam, respectively.

Both of them were alleged to have neglected then two-year-old Tharsan a/l Therma Raj, causing the boy to be injured on the chest, back and both legs.

The offence was allegedly committed at Batu 16, Kampung India, Jasin, between 4 pm and 6 pm on Nov 11, 2021. The child, who is Vasanthi’s son, died on Nov 17, 2021.

Both of them were charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001.

Indran was allowed bail of RM15,000 with one surety, while bail for Vasanthi was set at RM10,000 with one surety.

Indran’s case was fixed for mention on Jan 16, while Vasanthi’s case was set for mention on Jan 25. - Bernama