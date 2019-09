PARIT: A pair of lovers, who had been abusing drugs since childhood, and who later got to know each other at a drug rehabilitation programme, were arrested after testing positive for drugs during a drug operation in Kampung Gajah and Bota here yesterday.

The couple, now aged 47 and 41, were among 19 individuals aged between 19 and 50 who were arrested after being found to be positive for various types of drugs, in an ongoing operation that kicked off from 9.30am yesterday.

Perak National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) director Khairul Anwar Ahmad said the couple, both divorced with a child each, were detained at 10am yesterday at an oil palm smallholding in Changkat Lada, which belonged to the woman’s family.

He said the man came from Kuala Lumpur to meet his girlfriend, who in turn, had provided the drugs for them.

“Both of them are People Under Supervision (OKP) in which the man is under the supervision of the Dang Wangi Nada while the woman is under Perak Tengah AADK.

“They have been lovers for quite some time and this is not the first time that the man, who is also unemployed, had come over to the woman’s smallholding to use drugs,” he told a press conference at the Perak Tengah AADK office here today.

Khairul Anwar said the man was tested positive for methamphetamine while the woman was tested positive for methamphetamine and morphine.

He also explained that both have been involved in drug abuse activities as early as 10 years old. They were detained and investigated under Section 3(1) of the Drugs Dependants Act (APD) 1983.

He said the 17 other drug addicts were also detained under Section 3(1) and Section 6 (3) of the same act. — Bernama