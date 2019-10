KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to encourage low cost carriers either locally or internationally so that more Malaysians can enjoy cheaper air fares, is expected to steal the show at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) is scheduled to raise the first question during oral question-and-answer session to be answered by the Ministry of Transport.

Also expected to gain attention is the question from Datuk Ibrahim Ibrahim Man (PAS-Kubang Kerian) who seeks clarification from the Ministry of Economic Affairs on the current state of poverty in Malaysia.

Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Black), who wants to know the breakdown of the total assets of the country that had been sold, will also pose a question to the same ministry.

The session, which is expected to conclude around 12 noon, will then continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 regarding the 2020 Budget which comes to the third day after opening Monday.

The current meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 5. - Bernama