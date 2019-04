KUANTAN: The management committee of the Sri Mariamman Temple, located adjacent to Padang Kemunting here, is fuming that a low flying helicopter left a trail of damage at the temple yesterday and messed up their preparations to welcome the Hindu new year.

Its president T. Separamaniam said in the 6pm incident, the dining hall roof, wedding hall roof and other parts of the temple were damaged and estimated repairs would cost about RM50,000.

He said the helicopter, belonging to a private company, flew too low and did not follow the regular route.

“The field there is frequently used for landing by the pilot but this time there was apparently a mistake as the landing approach was from the direction of the temple and not from a forested area opposite as is usually the case.

“We were busy preparing to welcome the Hindu new year which is celebrated today but because of the mistake everything was messed up. Fortunately, the devotees had not arrived at the time,” he told reporters here.

He said the rear windshield of a car parked in front of the temple was also damaged by roof debris.

Separamaniam added that a representative of the company concerned contacted the committee and offered to pay RM1,000 compensation, describing it as unreasonable for the amount of damage caused.

“We are not asking for a high compensation, it will suffice if they can rectify the damage done. We hope they will be more reasonable,” he said.

He added that the committee also lodged a report on the incident at the Kuantan police headquarters yesterday. — Bernama