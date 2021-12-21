Low-pressure system may cause thunderstorms in northern Peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has detected a low-pressure system, which may cause thunderstorms in the states in northern Peninsular Malaysia today and tomorrow (Dec 21 and 22).

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the forecast followed a low-pressure system now at a position of 4.8’N 93.7’E in the Andaman Sea.

“The low-pressure system is expected to move to the east near the north of the Straits of Malacca. The possibility of this system rising to the level of the Tropical Depression is low as it can cause thunderstorms in the northern states of the Peninsula, “ he said in a statement yesterday.

Therefore, he reminded the people in the affected areas to be cautious.

Non-stop heavy rain since Friday had caused several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and several other state to be flooded causing people to be evacuated to relief centres.

-Bernama