Low-risk quarantine centres in Tawau, Lahad Datu soon

PUTRAJAYA: A block at Tawau Prison and a community hall centre in Lahad Datu will be used as special quarantine centres for illegal immigrants, who are Covid-19 negative with mild symptoms.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the centres would be similar to the Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Serdang Agricultural Expo Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, to place detained immigrants.

“The new special quarantine centres will be set up soon as works are being carried out.

“Illegal immigrants who have been arrested will undergo swab tests before entering the detention centre. If they are tested positive we will separate (them) from the old detention centre and send them for treatment,“ he said in a press conference on the implementation of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here, today.

Currently, Ismail Sabri said the Health Ministry (MOH) is monitoring the situation on Covid-19 outbreak in Lahad Datu and Tawau, especially areas surrounding the Tawau prison and Lahad Datu district police headquarters.

He said as of yesterday, MOH had screened 3,981 individuals in Tawau and 1,421 individuals in Lahad Datu, and out of the number, 331 positive cases were recorded in Tawau and 89 in Lahad Datu.

“Out of 331 positive cases in Tawau, 305 cases involve inmates while 86 out of 89 positive cases in Lahad Datu comprise detainees (OKT) at lock-ups.

“This shows that the spread of infection (outside Tawau prison and Lahad Datu police headquarters) is under control,“ he said.

He said the meeting today had not decided to impose administrative Enhanced MCO at the two areas, however targeted Covid-19 screenings would be continued by MOH, which is expected to engage 25,000 individuals in Tawau and 13,000 in Lahad Datu.

Ismail Sabri said MOH had identified the locations involved in the Benteng Lahad Datu and Laut clusters, and screenings would be conducted in the areas.

“Among the identified locations are Sri Tanjung area involving seven locations, Wallace Bay (one location) and Merotai involving six locations,“ he said.

Meanwhile on a Singaporean’s rejected request to enter the country to meet his Malaysian wife, Ismail Sabri said there was no restriction for him to do so.

Singaporeans with Malaysian spouses in the country are allowed to enter Malaysia, they are however subjected to the 14-day compulsory quarantine, he said.

“They must show also their marriage certificates are registered in Malaysia and must possess visas,“ he said.

Ismail Sabri said further details on the matter could be obtained from the Malaysian Immigration Department website, www.imi.giv.my . -Bernama