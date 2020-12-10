Low treated water reserve margins in 6 states

SIX states in Peninsular Malaysia recorded treated water reserve margins of below 15% in the second quarter of this year, according to Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad (pix).

He said they are Johor (11.3%), Sabah (8.3%), Perlis (7.1%), Selangor (1.5%), Kelantan (-0.2%) and Kedah (-2.3%).

The key performance index (KPI) for water supply authorities in all the states is to maintain their water reserve margins at 10% to 15%, Ahmad Masrizal said.

The KPI is set by the National Water Services Commission on behalf of the ministry. The commission is the regulatory body of the national water services sector, Bernama reported.

Ahmad Masrizal was responding to Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) on the ministry’s initiative to address the low treated water reserve margins.

The completion of the Langat 2 Plant in 2023 will increase Selangor’s treated water reserve margin to 10%, while for Kelantan, the Kampung Teluk water treatment plant scheduled to be ready next year, will raise the water reserve margin to 4%. Five new treatment plants that will be completed by 2023 will boost the margin in Kedah to 21%.

Ahmad Masrizal said in the second quarter, the treated water reserve margin for the whole country was at 11.5%, or 1.9 million litres per day.

He said construction of new water treatment plants, upgrading of existing plants, reduction of non-revenue water through replacement of old and damaged pipes as well as repair of service tanks, are being carried out to increase the country’s treated water reserve margin.

Replying to Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Bintulu) on the approach to be taken to improve drainage systems, especially in urban areas prone to flash floods, Ahmad Masrizal said the Drainage and Irrigation Department is working closely with local authorities to address the problem.