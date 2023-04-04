Low Tuck Kwong offers RM50m scholarship for B40 students to further studies at Uniten

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian entrepreneur and philanthropist Datuk Low Tuck Kwong is providing scholarships amounting to RM50 million for outstanding students from less affordable families to further their studies at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN).

UNITEN vice-chancellor Prof Ir Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman said the scholarship covers tuition fees and living costs for local and Indonesian students to attend undergraduate and postgraduate study programmes at the university.

“Students with excellent results in SPM or O-Levels with at least 6A or CGPA of 3.75 in STPM, A-Levels, foundation programme, International Baccalaureate, pre-university or matriculation can apply for the scholarship,“ he said in a statement today.

An Engineering Foundation Programme student Vishnu Varma Jagathesh, 19, shared his happiness at receiving the scholarship offer.

“With this scholarship, my family, from the B40 group, does not have to be burdened with the cost of my studies,“ he said when met at an event with the philanthropist at the UNITEN Chancellor’s Office.

Meanwhile, Fariz Faizal, 19, currently taking the Engineering Foundation Programme at UNITEN is grateful for the scholarship as it will enable him to continue his studies, which had been disrupted due to financial problems.

For the record, the Datuk Low Tuck Kwong Scholarship was first offered in 2022 and 78 students have received the scholarship thus far. - Bernama