Low voter turnout if state polls held separately: Report

PETALING JAYA: The possibility of low voter turnout if state elections are held separately from the general election (GE15) is high judging from the state polls in Malacca, Sarawak and Johor, Bersih chairman Thomas Fann said.

He said it may not affect the turnout of the federal polls but it would probably discourage people from voting in the subsequent state elections, The Malaysian Insight reports.

He said this is especially so for voters working and living out of their home states.

Previously, Election Commission revealed that voter turnout at the Malacca polls was 65%, Johor (54%) and Sarawak (60%).

Meanwhile, Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said state elections without a national election may see similar low turnouts as in Johor and Malacca.

“I also think the enthusiasm for public rallies this time around may be lower as the Sheraton Move disheartened a lot of voters,“ he told the portal.