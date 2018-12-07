Low Yat treats children to finger-lickin’ good time

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a day to remember for 42 children from the Yayasan Sunbeams Home as they were treated to a slew of gifts and entertainment by the management of Plaza Low Yat today.

The programme, which was held at Plaza Low Yat’s Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant, is part of the management’s biannual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity and is in conjunction with the coming Christmas celebration.

Among other things, the children aged between five and 16, were treated to a dinner while being entertained by a magician-clown.

A Santa Claus was also present to give out goodie bags and Christmas presents to the kids.

The management of Plaza Low Yat also donated several essential items, including rice, cooking oil, soap and milk powder, to the children’s home.

Among those present from the management were Plaza Low Yat executive area general manager Michael Lee and assistant general manager, Elaine Liew.

In his welcoming speech, Lee said the plaza was honoured to host the 42 children, adding that Christmas was a festive period for giving.

“Christmas is a wonderful time for giving and joy. Plaza Low Yat would like to give these children a day to celebrate and remember,” he said.

During the programme, the draw for the grand prize winners of last weekend’s PLY Mega IT Fair was also held, with the draw being streamed live on Facebook and winners contacted immediately through the phone.

The Yayasan Sunbeams Home is non-governmental, self-supporting multi-racial foundation home to displaced, abused and neglected children of single parents.

It was founded in 1995 by Pastor Alvin Tan Ooi Seng and his late wife Pastor Lucy.