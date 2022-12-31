Lower Besraya, LEKAS toll rates from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Toll rates on the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA) and the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (LEKAS) will be reduced starting at 12.01 midnight tonight, as announced by Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the reduction in the toll rate was made after the discussion and agreement of the concession company of the two highways, IJM Corporation Berhad, in line with the decision of the Cabinet on Dec 21.

“It is also part of the reorganisation of the structure and toll rates for the two highways involved,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Nanta, the toll rate reduction by as much as RM0.15 for class 1 vehicles passing through the Loke Yew and Mines toll plazas (North & South) on the Besraya Expressway.

Meanwhile, the toll rate for class 1 vehicles for the LEKAS Expressway is reduced from 0.1811 sen/kilometre (km) to 0.1666 sen/km for the closed toll system while for the open toll system at the Ampangan Toll Plaza, the toll rate remains as it is.

Nanta explained that through the reduction in toll rates starting at midnight tonight, class 1 vehicles passing through any Besraya Expressway toll plaza will pay RM1.85 one way while motorists using the entire LEKAS Expressway will pay RM7.80 each way.

The current toll rate is RM2 one-way for class 1 vehicles passing through any Besraya Expressway toll plaza and RM8.30 one-way for class 1 vehicles that use the entire LEKAS Expressway.

“Through restructuring the structure and toll rates for these two highways, the government is able to save an estimated RM1.978 billion compensation allocation during the concession period, and the allocation can be channeled to meet other basic needs of Malaysians,“ he said.

Nanta said the proposal is also a caring effort of the Government to assist the people facing the problem of rising living costs now.

Besides, he said his ministry is taking continuous steps to reduce the burden on highway users without neglecting any agreed obligations by ensuring that the interests of all parties, especially highway users, are always protected. - Bernama