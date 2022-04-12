Lower growth forecast ‘on conservative side’

PETALING JAYA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecast for Malaysia’s economic growth and inflation is not in tandem with the country’s projection.

Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the ADB projection was more on the conservative side since it put growth at 4.9% while Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the World Bank put it at 5.5%.

“ADB could have made this projection based on the war in Ukraine, which could have an impact on global import and export demand. The lockdown in China could also disrupt the global supply chain, which may result in lower exports from that country.”

Yeah said rising US inflation and its Federal Reserve Bank hiking up interest rates could also hurt financial markets and create volatility across the world.

It is too early to predict how world affairs could dampen global economic growth. However, he said people should not be too worried as the country is developing progressively. Tourist arrivals are expected to grow and help the economy.

“But with the growth in domestic demand set to be high even if exports drop, this will not impact the economy,” he said, adding that if the country continues on this path, inflation can be controlled as costs will be pushed down.

Yeah said there will be little chance of high inflation because the people still have government subsidies and price controls to limit the impact of inflation.

In its economic report released last Wednesday, ADB said economic growth in Malaysia is expected to be around 4.9% and inflation around 3.7% due to the war in Ukraine, US interest rate hikes, and a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Universiti Utara Malaysia resources and environmental economics professor Dr K. Kuperan Visvanathan predicted economic growth in the region of 4.5%.

He said the economy has not fully recovered from the pandemic, while the government’s pump-priming exercise, such as allowing EPF withdrawals, does not provide a true picture of the economy.

“Even a 4.5% growth is good, as it was negative during the pandemic period.

“Inflation may rise but the nation can escape the worst and still grow because high oil prices will allow the government to continue implementing controls and subsidies.”

He said inflation in Malaysia cannot be measured as in other countries because of price control placed on essential goods.

Kuperan said prices of essential goods will remain low but the services sector, for instance, may exhibit huge increase in costs.

He said the government must prevent hoarding and profiteering to manage inflation.

“To help push economic growth, the government needs to find ways to help industries that are suffering because of the war and the pandemic. They must be given help to survive, however, the higher cost should not be passed on to the people.”

Kuperan said it is still too early to tell how the economy will grow because the nation’s borders have just reopened.