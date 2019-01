GEORGE TOWN: The proposed Penang water tariff review will not adversely affect or overburden the lower-income group and houses of worship, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In a press statement today, he said Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) would continue to implement all its water supply-related corporate social responsibility (CSR) schemes, loans and rebates in the state.

The target groups of the CSR schemes include the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) schemes, lower-income households and houses of worship such as mosques, churches and temples.

Chow said the PBAPP CSR benefits would be extended in 2019 to the foreseeable future.

“As such, the public should not be misled by statements claiming that the proposed Penang water tariff review will adversely affect or overburden the hardcore poor and lower-income group,“ he added.

In 2017, PBAPP provided support to 199 families under the PPRT programme at a total cost of RM16,482, while it also gave “kampung loans” amounting to RM133,870 to 90 lower-income households to pay for their water pipe connections.

In the same year, 1,788 mosques, surau, churches, Chinese and Hindu temples enjoyed rebates amounting to RM71,080. — Bernama