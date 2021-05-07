Lower risk in those inoculated

PETALING JAYA: There is evidence to show that people who have contracted Covid-19 have a higher risk of developing blood clots than those who have been vaccinated against the virus.

According to Dr Helmy Haja Mydin, a specialist in internal medicine at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, a study by the European Medicines Agency shows that out of 25 million people who were vaccinated, fewer than 100 developed blot clots.

“That is only five in every million people who have been vaccinated,” he told theSun.

On the other hand, about 16% of those hospitalised for Covid-19 developed blood clots, accounting for more than 150,000 per million patients, the study showed.

“People should be more worried about getting Covid-19 than developing blood

clots and other complications from the vaccination,” Helmy said.

“The benefits of the vaccine is much greater than the risks. It will save far more lives.”

However, he also noted that the vaccine may not be effective for about 1% of

the population.

Nonetheless, Helmy advised Malaysians to get vaccinated quickly. “The virus mutates over time and may develop resistance to the vaccines we have now.

“The longer we wait, the more time we give to the virus to spread, thereby raising the chances of more variants emerging.”

He said if that happens, there could be more such resurgence of infection, thereby delaying Malaysia’s recovery and exit strategy.

Helmy said it will take time to see the impact of the vaccination programme.

“We cannot see results immediately. It could take weeks or months to achieve

herd immunity, so people will have to continue observing standard operating procedures strictly.”

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said while all evidence shows that the vaccine is safe and effective, those who still harbour fears should consult their doctors before getting the jab.

He said that the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) conducted stringent checks on the vaccines before giving its approval.

Even the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has received wide publicity over the fact that

many people, particularly women aged 50

and below, have developed blood clots

after receiving the vaccine, has passed the NPRA test.

Subramaniam said although there are no absolute contraindications, or signs that any person should not take the vaccine, those who are worried about the AstraZeneca vaccine could opt for others that are available.

Nonetheless, there are side effects. “These are usually aches and pains as well as fever.”

He said more worrying are the severe side effects, such as persistent abdominal pains or headaches, especially if it is associated with neurological symptoms.

Subramaniam said those who have underlying medical conditions and are worried about severe side effects or possible complications should consult a doctor before registering for the vaccine.