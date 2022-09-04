Loyalty will ensure victory in GE15, Sabah BN machinery told

TAWAU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) and UMNO are demanding that all party election machinery in the state be loyal to ensure victory in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan said loyalty is demanded not only from leaders but also from BN and UMNO grassroots in Sabah.

“Loyalty is not just about encouragement but is also proof when it is translated into performance. Today, this is Sabah’s formula, which will be our catalyst to retake this state. Loyalty is not just lip service, but by taking heed and proving our loyalty in these four years.

“If we had believed what had been said in 2018, that UMNO is gone and buried, but today we have proven that UMNO, BN are not only alive, but thriving because they have never doubted Sabah,” he said at a political gathering organised by Kalabakan and Tawau BN here today.

Meanwhile, Sabah BN deputy chairman Datuk Yakub Khan said there was no shortage of leaders in BN and UMNO to continue the party’s struggle, and that victory is secure as the struggle was not about the leader but about supporting the party.

Datuk Yakub, who officiated the program today, said the presence of more than 7,000 supporters at the gathering showed that BN was still accepted and was very close to Sabah’s community. - Bernama