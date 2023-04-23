LPM reminds KPKT of ‘overdue’ allocation for Krubong PPR repairs

MALACCA: The Malacca state government is hoping that the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) will immediately approve a request for an allocation of more than half a million for repairs at the Krubong People’s Housing Project (PPR) here.

Senior exco for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin (pix) said it was to enable immediate repairs for the 70 units that were badly affected by damages to the floor tiles and anti-leak lining.

“We applied for an allocation of RM600,000 last October through the Malacca Housing Board (LPM) but still waiting for the approval. We need the approval (urgently as state funds are not adequate to do urgent repairs) since the problem of damages that occurred has had an impact on the daily routine of residents in the units,” he said after a visit to the PPR.

He explained that for the period from 2020 to 2022, LPM had undertaken repairs to damages that occurred to the PPR in question, involving 213 units, at a total cost of RM1.23 million.

In the meantime, Rais explained that RM21 million had also been spent on upgrading and maintenance of PPR and Public Flats in the state.

“The two PPR in Krubong and PPR Tehel that we have seen, are in good (overall) condition where maintenance work is done by LPM at a cost of RM42,832 per month involving grass-cutting, elevator maintenance and cleaning work,” he said. - Bernama