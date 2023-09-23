LPP: Local white rice supply sufficient to cope with demand

KOTA BHARU: The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) has assured that local white rice supply in the country is sufficient to cope with the demand for the staple food.

LPP director-general Datuk Azulita Salim said that despite various challenges such as the unpredictable weather which has affected rice growth resulting in its limited supply, this should not be a cause of concern for the people as supplies have been distributed to the locations involved.

“We do limit the purchase to two bags of 20kg for each customer at a controlled price of RM26 for a 10-kg pack.

“As soon as the ministry gave the instructions, we immediately contacted the manufacturers to direct supplies to the affected areas in efforts to help the people deal with the current shortage of local white rice in the market,“ she said after the launch of the MADANI Agro Sale for Kota Bharu district at Sultan Ismail Petra Perak Silver Jubilee Complex, Panji, here today.

Elaborating, Azulita said the local white rice were supplied to 40 LPP premises comprising 23 farmers’ outlets, eight agro bazaars and nine farmers’ shops.

Earlier, the media reported that 700 tonnes of local white rice will be distributed throughout the peninsula from yesterday, through a special programme for direct distribution and sale to end users through LPP premises and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) in the north, central, south and east zones.

The total distribution under LPP up to the end of this year is 300 tonnes while FAMA’s total distribution is 400 tonnes. - Bernama