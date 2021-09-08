LPPR takes serious view of withdrawal of cases during trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR) takes a serious view of the withdrawal of cases involving certain individuals during their ongoing trials.

LPPR chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang (pix) said that he and six other board members had held a discussion and unanimously stated their stand on the matter and would not compromise in order to maintain the image, credibility and integrity of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“As such, regarding the withdrawal of the case against former Felda board member Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harun Narrashi, we have obtained the views from the MACC chief commissioner as well as the senior director of MACC Legal and Prosecution Division.

“The LPPR takes note that the withdrawal of the case was based on new facts from further investigation after the accused submitted his representation and statement of defence under Section 62 of the MACC Act 2009 during the trial,” he said in a statement today.

On Sept 1, Noor Ehsanuddin was acquitted and discharged of 29 bribery charges after the prosecution withdrew all the charges against him.

His counsel, Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican was reported to have said that the prosecution had informed the court on the withdrawal of the 29 charges during the case proceeding before Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin last May 21.

Elaborating, Abu Zahar said that, however, the LPPR felt that there were weaknesses in the investigation and the prosecution’s decision in early February 2019 by the Attorney-General as well as management and administration of MACC at that time was made without thorough consideration.

He said that because the action taken on a particular case at that time was not transparent and professional, and geared more towards political interests, the current MACC management had to bear the implications.

He and all the LPPR committee members do not want the MACC to be politicised by any party, adding that they also do not want all the mistakes and weaknesses to be repeated.

“The principle of check and balance that is being adopted now must be implemented wisely, transparently and responsibly as well as with full integrity,” he said.

The LPPR is one of five independent agencies monitoring the MACC that was established in accordance with Section 13 of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694) and its members are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile, the LPPR also urged the MACC to review the withdrawal of cases that are currently in trial.

When contacted by Bernama, Abu Zahar said the MACC should take appropriate action if directed to do so and that the cases should be handled transparently and professionally in order to maintain the integrity and perception of the agency.

“I do not want a perception like the report on the Felda case which stated that since he had paid back, he could get away with it. How can that be? That is the public perception out there and it needs to be corrected,” he said.

-Bernama