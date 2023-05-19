LPT 2 bus crash claims another victim

DUNGUN: Another passenger in the tour bus crash at KM375.4 of East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2), Bukit Besi-Ajil, near here succumbed to his injuries at 8.53 am today.

This brings the total death toll to two.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharuddin Abdullah said the victim, identified as Choo Chia Tan, 44, sustained severe injuries to his chest and died while receiving treatment at the Dungun Hospital Emergency Unit.

He said the first victim who died at the scene has been identified as Tan Poh Hwa, 42, a manager at a Honda factory. Her body was taken to Dungun Hospital for a post-mortem.

“Preliminary investigations found that the bus carrying 30 passengers was heading from Tampin, Negeri Sembilan to Jeti Taman Tamadun Islam, Kuala Terengganu to go to Pulau Redang.

“The accident is believed to have occurred after the bus lost control and skidded to the right and hit the guard rail before entering the opposite lane,” he said when contacted today.

Baharudin said the other injured victims had been taken to Hulu Terengganu Hospital and Dungun Hospital for treatment.

In addition, urine and blood samples of the 26-year-old bus driver will be taken for screening, he said.

“At the time of the incident, the weather was good, the road was dry, but it was still dark,” he added. - Bernama