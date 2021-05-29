LRT accident major challenge for KL’s elite firefighters

KUALA LUMPUR: Imagine carrying an injured victim through a narrow and dark path about 100 metres long, coupled with the risk of getting an electric shock.

That was the situation 75 members of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, including elite firefighters from the Underground Tunnel and Rail Rescue Team (UTRT), had to endure for almost two hours when rescuing 213 victims of a Light Rail Transit (LRT) accident here on Monday.

Recalling the critical moment, the department’s director Nordin Pauzi said its members were among the first to reach the victims, most of whom were in a state of trauma.

“Cries can be heard throughout the station, with many of them injured and still shocked by what happened.

“The UTRT team began to start the rescue mission but faced some difficulties because there were many passengers at that time, and the carriages involved were in a dark tunnel, with just a few metres of space between the carriages and the wall,“ he said in a special interview with Bernama recently.

He said the UTRT team had to be vigilant at the scene as the flow of electric current could reach up to 750 DC or direct current to move a train.

G. Sandra Segaran, who was among the rescue personnel at the scene, said the first thing they did was to ask the lightly injured victims to get out of the train before identifying the seriously injured ones to be rescued.

“Some of the victims had to be carried or stretchered out in stages because the tunnel route was narrow. I am thankful that the rescue operation went smoothly and no lives were lost in the incident,“ he said.

Firefighter Mohamad Syafizi Mohd Shukri said although it was difficult to carry out the victims, everything went well.

He said it is the responsibility of a firefighter to rescue victims using all kinds of means as long as they can be saved.

Acknowledging that the train accident was one of their biggest challenges, especially for UTRT members, Nordin said the incident proved that the team formed two years ago should be strengthened to meet current needs as many train tracks are being built underground.

“The UTRT unit comprises 20 elite members who are equipped with skills in rescue operations in tunnels, focusing on the rapid rescue of victims who are trapped.

“We will continue to strengthen this unit from time to time so that any possible implications can be reduced,“ he said.

The crash was the first involving the operator of Klang Valley’s major LRT lines since it began operations 23 years ago.

In the accident, an empty train that was being test-driven collided with another train carrying 213 passengers in the underground tunnel between KLCC and Kampung Baru stations, leaving 47 with serious injuries. — Bernama