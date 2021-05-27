LRT crash highlights lax in safety protocols

PETALING JAYA: It is not uncommon to hear of motorists driving against traffic at busy highways, with some two dozen cases reported over the years.

However, when two trains travel on the same track heading towards each other, such as in the case of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) crash at an underground tunnel on Monday, it naturally left people gobsmacked.

An unmanned train (TR81) with 213 passengers from the Gombak LRT station bound for the Kelana Jaya station in Petaling Jaya had the right of way, but was hit head-on by another empty train, (TR40), which was on a maintenance test run operated by a driver.

The 32-year-old driver who operated TR40 appears to bear the blame at this point, but how did he steer his way into TR81’s path without knowledge of the oncoming train?

It is common knowledge that the movement of LRT trains are closely monitored from a control room manned by trained personnel entrusted to ensure the journey of all trains are not disrupted by obstacles, in this case, an oncoming train that should not have been where it was.

Where were the staff observing the monitors at the control room minutes before TR40 made its entry onto the same track that TR81 was on?

Was there not an anti-collision system in place to alert them or simply a fail safe feature to disable the movement of both trains upon detection of the dangerous situation?

Did these mechanisms fail at the LRT control room or was there a failure on the part of staff in undertaking their responsibilities?

With more than 200 passengers suffering injuries, six in critical and semi-critical condition warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, these questions need answers from LRT operator Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.

Its chairman and Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who held a press conference on Tuesday morning, offered no balm for the pain and trauma of the passengers.

In what seemed like a media conference he wished he did not have had to attend, his frivolous response to the accident drew massive public ire, to the extent of promting calls for his resignation in an online petition.

More than 112,000 people had signed the petition as of 6pm yesterday.

His seemingly apathetic attitude cost him his job after he was relieved of his duties yesterday.

It was the first major accident involving LRT trains but in a business that involves the lives of the public who count on safe travel, there cannot be even the slightest margin for error.

The accident has put a dent on the confidence of regular LRT users and more so on the affected passengers who are still reeling in shock.

The physical injury and mental anguish as a result of the incident will naturally put fear in many who regularly board LRT trains.

With a promise of fast and safe travel, how will Prasarana reassure and retain faith in its LRT users that there will never be a recurrence of such a tragedy resulting from what can only be described as foolish.

Police have said it was plain luck the trains were travelling at a slower speed (40kmph), compared to the usual top speed of 80kmph.

If the latter had been the case, we would have had a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions on our hands.

The careless and lax attitude of those who caused this tragedy should be dealt the heaviest penalties permitted by the law.

Heads must also roll, from the bottom to the top of the management and operations incumbents tasked to their jobs on the day of the tragedy.