LRT disruption: APAD recommends suspension of activities at areas involved

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will recommend to Kuala Lumpur mayor (DBKL) Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah that development and restricted activities in the railway protection zone be suspended immediately following disruption on the Ampang Light Rail Transit (LRT) line service this morning.

APAD in a statement today informed that the recommendation was submitted in accordance with Regulation 8 of P.U.(A) 367 until the actual cause of the disruption is known and all aspects and safety requirements are complied with by the project owner.

APAD is aware that the disruption to the Ampang Line LRT service this morning was due to safety factors following a kinked track alignment near the Bandaraya LRT station.

It said based on preliminary inspection and observation, some development activity is going on next to the railway track and in the LRT second reserve area without any consultation with the agency under the Railways (Railway Protection Zone) Regulations 1998 [P.U. (A) 367].

“APAD views this issue seriously and is working with the related agencies such as DBKL, Public Works Department (PWD) and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) to identify the real cause of the incident,“ read the statement.

In addition, Prasarana has been requested to provide sufficient alternative services to accommodate the high number of passengers, especially during peak hours, including giving continuous notification alerts to the public.

APAD will continue to monitor the development on the train service disruption including the provision of alternative services until the situation returns to normal, it added. - Bernama