LRT disruption: Compensation by validity extension of passes - Wee

PETALING JAYA: Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) will compensate light rail transit (LRT) users affected by service disruptions by extending the validity period of passes, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the extension of the validity of passes such as My50, which is an unlimited pass for Rapid KL service users, will depend on the Prasarana management.

“We see it as unfair if people cannot use (LRT) for one week but still need to pay. The validity period will be extended; how long... depends on the Prasarana management.

“I was informed by Prasarana, that will be done,” he said in a press conference on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line service disruption, here today.

Prasarana has announced that services to 16 LRT stations, from Kelana Jaya to Ampang Park, have been suspended for seven days starting Nov 9, due to system disruption. - Bernama