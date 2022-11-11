LRT disruption: DBKL provides more GOKL free bus routes

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is providing special routes for GoKL free bus services, involving six buses, from today, following the disruption of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) service since Nov 9.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said this special route covers Central Market, Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque and KLCC, with a frequency of every 10 minutes during peak hours which are 7 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.

“The GoKL bus service for the 11 existing routes is running as usual,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, DBKL also added two more ‘point duty’ locations, on Jalan Jelatik and Jalan Datuk Keramat, on top of the existing 13 ‘point duty’ locations to aid traffic dispersion.

“We are also increasing the number of traffic wardens in areas with high traffic flow, with a total strength of 45 people,” he said.

DBKL is ready to provide assistance and cooperation to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, the Royal Malaysia Police and other related agencies to ensure smooth traffic and provide facilities to affected parties. - Bernama