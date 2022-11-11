LRT disruption: KTMB provides alternative options

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is providing alternative options for public transport users to the city centre, following the disruption of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) service since Wednesday (Nov 9).

KTMB, in a statement today, said that commuters can use the KTM Komuter service for the Port Klang route and the Skypark Link service from the Skypark terminal in Subang.

“These two services also stop at Rapid KL integration stations, namely Subang Jaya, Abdullah Hukum, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, Bank Negara and Putra stations,” read the statement.

As a public transport operator, KTMB continues to support and cooperate with Rapid KL in providing efficient rail service connectivity to users.

The public can visit the KTMB website www.ktmb.com.my or through the MyRailtime application for more information on KTM Komuter and Skypark Link service timetables. - Bernama