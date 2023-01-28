LRT disruption: MOT waiting for experts’ report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is still waiting for a report from experts and engineers regarding the Light Rail Transit Service (LRT) line near the Bandaraya station that suffered structural damage, yesterday.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the report will provide an overview of the extent to which the damage to the structure affects safety.

“We are still waiting for a report from the experts to find out if it is safe for us to resume operations.

“Let’s give space to the engineers to look into the strength of the structure, our priority is safety comes first,“ he said.

He was met by reporters while accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the Chinese New Year Open House of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) at Wisma Chinese Chamber, Jalan Ampang, here today.

Yesterday, the LRT service on the Ampang route was reported to be delayed due to a kinked track alignment near the Bandaraya LRT station in addition to structural damage to the flyover in the area believed to be due to construction works nearby.

Asked about the expected resumption of the Ampang LRT line, Loke could not give a definite answer.

“Once the report is received, we will make a decision on how to mitigate and further announcements will probably be made in a day or two,“ he said.

He added affected users are advised to plan their journeys on Monday.

“I understand that it causes disruption to many passengers. But I also hope that the passengers understand that it is not that we want to close the station, we need to prioritise the safety of the train and the passengers, that is the most important thing,“ he said. - Bernama