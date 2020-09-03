LRT feeder buses sporting a new look

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and the operator of the Rapid KL bus service, has given its LRT feeder buses on 10 routes a new look.

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, said the new design will enable passengers to tell the difference between a regular Rapid KL bus and LRT feeder bus.

He said Rapid Bus is using the initiative build on the success of the MRT feeder bus which transports an average of 1.3 million passengers per month.

“Rapid Bus hopes the average daily LRT feeder bus riders will climb past 963,000 per month,“ he said in his speech during the launch of the new-look LRT feeder bus at LRT Sri Rampai station today.

Tajuddin said the pilot project involves 33 buses on routes to the LRT Gombak, Taman Melati, Sri Rampai, Wangsa Maju, Setiawangsa and Dato’ Keramat stations.

Bus operating hours are from 5.30am – 11.30pm and every 45 minutes to different destinations like UIA Gombak, Hab Wira Damai, Taman Melewar, Danau Kota, Taman Melawati, UKAY Perdana, Jalan Genting Klang PV16, Seksyen 10 Wangsa Maju, AU3, Jentayu, Keramat and Desa Pandan.

Further information will be available via social media platforms as well as the Google Maps and Moovit apps.-Bernama