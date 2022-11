PETALING JAYA: The light rail transit (LRT) service along the Kelana Jaya Line could resume earlier than expected, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said.

The caretaker transport minister said this was possible after the modem and power supply for the tracks were replaced, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Wee said the problem that plagued the service had been rectified and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd will begin testing the system tomorrow.