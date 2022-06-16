LRT train frequency expected to improve by August: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The train frequency for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line is expected to improve by August, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said.

He said it would be improved from eight minutes to at least five minutes after more damaged carriages are repaired.

“We have identified the cause for the damage and now repairs need to be done. So this August would be the interim progress, the frequency would be at five minutes, and in November we will be able to complete all repairs,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, Wee had accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for a ride on the Putrajaya Phase One Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line from the Kampung Batu station to Sri Damansara Sentral.

Wee said the Transport Ministry (MoT) had set the August and November target because a lot of preventive maintenance needed to be done due to safety factors.

MoT apologises to all affected LRT users for the inconvenience, Wee said, adding that the delays were unavoidable in the interest of safety.

“If we were to keep using (problematic trains) and there are risks... we would not want any untoward incidences,” he said.

On May 22, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) said it had set up a committee after one of its trains on the Kelana Jaya Line stalled two days earlier due to a brake caliper hydraulic leakage, affecting about 22,100 passengers. — Bernama