LSD case detected by Selangor Vet Dept in Gombak — Exco

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Veterinary Services Department (JPV) detected a suspected case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) involving five head of cattle in Gombak last Wednesday.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim said they showed clinical symptoms and nodule and blood samples were taken and sent to the veterinary laboratory for confirmation tests.

“The farm has been ordered to isolate the sick livestock, undergo quarantine and not to move any livestock in or out of the farm. Also, the JPV is implementing active surveillance on cattle and buffalo farms in the state,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition, Izham said the JPV will provide advisory services especially LSD prevention measures, including limiting outside visitors, destroying breeding places of vectors like mosquitos, flies and gnats around farms, as well as only accepting new livestock with the proper permits and valid veterinary health certificates.

Izham said the JPV will collaborate with related state departments and agencies to help the local authorities, through village headmen and village community management councils, to channel information of any farms with such symptoms and to report any incidents of livestock smuggling.

According to the latest statistics, there are 1,591 premises registered with the state JPV, 1,257 of them cattle ranches, 85 feedlot cattle premises, 181 dairy cow farms, 52 buffalo ranches and 16 dairy buffalo farms, he said. — Bernama