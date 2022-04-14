LTAT introduces withdrawal facility for Haj, education: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Subscribers to the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) can now withdraw their contributions for the purpose of performing the Haj pilgrimage and furthering their studies at local public universities from tomorrow (April 15).

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said for subscribers intending to make withdrawals for haj pilgrimage, they would have to produce the haj pilgrimage offer letter from the Pilgrims’ Fund Board (TH) and had subscribed to LTAT for at least 15 years.

He said the maximum withdrawal for haj pilgrimage is RM10,000.

“For education, subscribers pursuing Diploma, Degree, Master’s Degree or Doctor of Philosophy studies at local public universities are allowed maximum withdrawal of RM3,200 to pay the registration fees for the first semester.

“The withdrawals for the two purposes are only allowed once during their service,“ he told a press conference after the presentation of Hari Raya Aidilfitri donations to the Ministry of Defence here today.

Apart from that, he said the ministry also agreed to increase the rate of Overseas Port Stopover Allowance for Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) crew from RM20 to RM50 per day.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the Public Service Department had confirmed that the Leave Replacement Benefit (FGCR) given to civil servants would also be extended to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

He said the FGCR has also been increased from a maximum of 150 days to 160 days.

They are also able to enjoy an advance payment equivalent to 80 days of leave without having to wait until the end of service,“ he added.

Hishammuddin said he had also instructed the Department of Veterans Affairs to expedite the distribution of Special Financial Assistance (BKK) amounting to RM350 to ATM veterans.

“This is because there are many ATM veterans who commented on social media complaining that they have not received BKK assistance as announced in the presentation of the 2022 Budget last year,“ he said.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when tabling the 2022 Budget last year, announced that one million government retirees will receive Special Financial Assistance amounting to RM350.

Earlier, 77 contributors donated cash and goods amounting to RM1,881,180 to the Defence Ministry.

A total of 15,000 bags containing Hari Raya goodies will be distributed to ATM personnel working at the border in and outside the country, including those serving under the United Nations like in Mindanao, in the Southern Philippines under the International Monitoring Team.

Also present at the event were ATM Chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Air Force Chief Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan. - Bernama