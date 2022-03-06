LTAT to pay out 4.1% dividend for 2021 - PM

SEGAMAT: The Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) has declared a dividend rate of 4.1 per cent for 2021.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix), when announcing this today, said this was the highest dividend rate declared since the government changed hands in 2018.

He said this was the result of the commitment and determination shown by the Defence Ministry, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), LTAT and all stakeholders.

“During Pakatan Harapan’s rule, the dividend declared was low, now it is high again under Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein’s leadership.

“Insyaallah, under Datuk Seri Hishammuddin’s leadership, the dividend paid out will be much higher next year,” he said when officiating at the launch of the Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera at the Segamat Camp here today. — Bernama

More to come