LTdL 2022: Jalan Ampang, Jalan P. Ramlee to be closed on Oct 11

KUALA LUMPUR: Jalan Ampang and Jalan P. Ramlee here will be closed to facilitate cyclists competing in Stage 1 of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 race tomorrow.

According to LTdL 2022 organiser Human Voyage, Jalan Ampang will be closed from 10 am to 6 pm and Jalan P. Ramlee from 3 pm to 5 pm.

“Members of the public are advised to plan their movement early and use alternative routes or public transportation and adhere to the instructions of the traffic police for safety and better traffic flow,” it said in a statement today.

Tomorrow’s Stage 1 of the 26th edition of the LTdL will start in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan and end in Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Stage 2 of the race will be from Kuala Klawang-Raub, followed by Stage 3 (Putrajaya-Genting Highlands), Stage 4 (Sabak Bernam-Meru Raya), Stage 5 (Kuala Kangsar-Kulim), Stage 6 (Georgetown-Alor Setar), Stage 7 (Kuah-Gunung Raya) and Stage 8 (Kuah-Langkawi Loop). - Bernama