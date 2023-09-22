LTdL 2023: Road closure in Perak from Sept 25 to 27

IPOH: Several roads in Perak will be closed for the 27th edition of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) from Sept 25 to 27.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said among the roads that will be diverted and closed for the third to fifth stages of the LTdL are the Gerik - Jeli East West Highway (JRTB) and the Gerik - Kupang JRTB, which will be closed on Monday (Sept 25).

Meanwhile, Jalan Dewan, Jalan Taiping, Jalan Ipoh-Butterworth, Jalan Chemor - Jelapang will be closed on Sept 26 and Jalan Stesen, Slim River and Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur will be closed on Sept 27,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said the roads around Parit Buntar, Bagan Serai, Simpang, Taiping, Kuala Kangsar, Sg Siput, Chemor and Bandar Meru Raya will be diverted and closed on Sept 26, while roads around Slim River and Tanjung Malim will be closed on Sept 27

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to use LTdL route and the police and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will set up diversions.

To avoid accidents, road users are strictly prohibited from parking their vehicles on the left and right side of the road along LTdL routes and from using all lanes or entrances and exits of the main route.

The roads will be reopened to all traffic as soon as the race is completely over,” he said, advising all road users to plan their travel and use alternative roads to avoid congestion. -Bernama