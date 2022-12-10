LTdL: Temporary road closures in Gombak from 1pm tommorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Several roads around Gombak here will be temporarily be closed starting at 1 pm tomorrow to make way for the Third Stage of the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race.

Gombak Acting District Police Chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said among the roads that will be closed are Taman Melati exit to MRR2 Batu Caves, Shell Taman Melati exit, MRR2 from Batu Caves heading to the Gombak toll plaza and Jalan Sungai Pusu to Gombak toll plaza.

“All road users are advised to avoid using the roads involved during the race,“ he said in a statement today.

Stage Three of the LTdL will start in Putrajaya and end in Genting Highlands with the riders expected to arrive at the border of the Gombak district at about 3 pm and finish no later than 4.15 pm. - Bernama