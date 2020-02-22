LTTE accused to be brought to court before being released

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12 individuals who were charged for supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) including Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan and Seremban Jaya assemblyman, P. Gunasekaren would be brought to court before being released.

A prosecution source said that the prosecution would inform the court of the decision by Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to stop proceedings against all the accused during case mention.

The source said the prosecution would also apply to court to withdraw the charges against all the accused and sought their discharge and acquittal from all charges.

“This is the procedure,” the source said and added that the court has to set the mention date for the case and then all the accused would be brought to court to be released.

The source however said so far the prosecution has yet to obtain a date for mention of the case.

Thomas in an 11-page media statement, decided that there was no realistic prospect to convict the 12 men of the offence against the 34 charges filed against them.

“As such, in exercising my discretionary authority under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution, I decide to stop proceedings against them immediately,” he said.

The 12 accused are DAP member, V. Suresh Kumar, 44; businessman, B. Subramaniam, 58; storekeeper, S. Thanagaraj, 27; Saminathan, 35; Gunasekaren, 61; Melaka Green Technology Corporation chief executive officer, S. Chandru, 39; technician, S. Arivainthan, 28; security guard, M. Pumugan, 30; a secondary school teacher in Teluk Panglima Garang, Selangor, Sundram Renggan @ Rengasamy, 53; taxi driver, V. Balamurugan, 38; scrap metal collector, A. Kalaimughilan, 29; and despatch rider S.Teeran, 39.

All of them were detained under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and were placed in Sungai Buloh Prison while awaiting trial. Under Sosma, they are not allowed bail.

Among others, they were charged for supporting LTTE at an occasion, giving support to the group on social media as well as possessing and distributing materials relating to LTTE.

All their cases were transferred to the High Court here as cases under Sosma have to be heard at the High Court.

Their cases have not been heard and they are still awaiting case management. However, the High Court had fixed trial for the cases. — Bernama