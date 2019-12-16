LTTE case against CEO transferred to High Court

ALOR GAJAH: The sessions court here today transferred the case of chief executive officer, S. Chandru, 38, charged with possession of items with elements of terrorism or related to the terrorist group known as the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), to the High Court of Kuala Lumpur.

Judge Ahmad Sazali Omar made the decision after hearing submissions from deputy public prosecutors Mohd Izhanudin Alias and Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin to have the case transferred in accordance with section 177A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mohd Izhanudin informed the court that all offences under section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), need to be heard in the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Lawyer Melvin Tay who represented Chandru, argued that the case should be held in the Malacca High Court as the accused faces one more charge at the Malacca sessions court.

On Oct 29 this year, Chandru was charged with possessing the items containing elements of terrorism or which were related to the LTTE, in a mobile phone at No 15, Lot 1802, Kampung Bukit Balai, here at 10.20am on Oct 12 this year. — Bernama