LTTE detainees: Police urge families to be patient

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have urged the families of those detained on suspicion of involvement in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group to be patient pending completion of the investigation.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said police still needed to investigate the 12 individuals that included two state assemblymen, from Malacca and Negri Sembilan, who were detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

“The investigating team is expediting to complete the investigation papers for submission and further action by the Attorney General’s Chambers, on whether to reject or bring the cases to court,” he said.

He told reporters this after launching the Royal Malaysia Police sports awards ceremony at the Police Training Centre here.

“I sympathise with the families as Deepavali is approaching. But we had to act, in the interest and for security (of our country). For the families who are unhappy, please bear with us.

“Rest assured the detainees are well taken care of and we will allow them any right that are within the confines of the law. Their families can visit. We will allow them,” he said.

Some family members of the detainees had gathered in protest since Monday at Bukit Aman, and to urge police to release and allow their loved ones to celebrate Deepavali. - Bernama