KUALA LUMPUR: Eight men including Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan were today acquitted and discharged in separate high courts here today on charges related to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group.

Justices Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin and Collin Lawrence Sequerah, as well as judicial commissioners Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh and Datuk Aslam Zainuddin made the ruling after deputy public prosecutors informed that the Attorney General had instructed to discontinue proceedings against all the accused, in accordance with Section 254 (1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Besides Saminathan, 35, the other seven are technician S. Arivainthan, 28; security guard, M. Pumugan, 30; DAP member, V. Suresh Kumar, 44; Malacca Green Technology Corporation chief executive officer, S. Chandru, 39; teacher, Sundram Renggan @ Rengasamy, 53; scrap metal collector, A. Kalaimughilan, 29 and despatch rider, S. Teeran, 39.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutors Mohd Farhan Aliff Ahmad, Muhammad Asyraf Minhad, Mohd Izhanudin Alias and Mohamad Nuzul Azuar Zulkifli asked the court to discontinue the proceedings on the grounds that there was no prospect to reinstate the same charges against the accused.

Lawyers Ramkarpal Singh dan Harshaan Zamani, representing Saminathan, Arivainthan and Suresh Kumar; lawyer Dr N. Ahilan, acted on behalf Pumugan and lawyer A. Mathan, representing Chandru, Sundram, Kalaimughilan and Teeran then requested for their clients to be acquitted and discharged.

The four Justices acquitted and discharged all the accused after allowing the defence’s application as the prosecution did not wish to proceed with the case.

All of them were separately charged with knowingly supporting the LTTE terrorist group on Facebook under the names of ‘Gsami Nanthan Siva’, ‘Ariventhan Subramaniam’, ‘Pumugan Tamilan’, ‘Rocketsuresh Dap’, ‘Chandru Suparmaniam’, ‘Elilan Elilan’, ‘Kalai Mugilan’, and ‘Tamil Kannamah’.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at the investigating officers’ office of the Bukit Aman Special Branch (Counter-Terrorism) here between Oct 5 and 11, 2019.

The charge, under Section 130J (1) (a) of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 30 years, or a fine, and forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used for the offence, upon conviction.

Four of them namely Saminathan, Arivainthan, Chandru and Kalaimughilan were also charged with giving support to LTTE by attending the group’s related event in Melaka, Perak and Kuala Lumpur between 2014 and 2018.

Saminathan, Pumugan, Chandru, Sundram, Kalaimughilan and Teeran have also been charged with possessing LTTE-related items at different locations Rawang, Selangor; Kompleks Seri Negeri, Melaka and Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang between Oct 10 and 12, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years, or a fine, and forfeiture of any of the items if convicted.

Family members of all the accused were also present at the courts.

Yesterday, Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaren and taxi driver V. Balamurugan were also acquitted and discharged from the same charges.

All of them were detained under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and were placed in Sungai Buloh prison pending their trials. Under Sosma they were denied bail.

Their cases have not been heard and they are still awaiting case management. However, the High Court had fixed trial for the cases.

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas in a statement issued on Feb 21 decided to discontinue proceedings against the 12 accused on the grounds that there was no realistic prospect of conviction for any of them on any of the 34 charges brought against them. - Bernama