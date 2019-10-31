LTTE: Gadek assemblyman, three others charged again

KUALA LUMPUR: Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan and three men were brought to the Sessions Court again today to face another charge in connection with their alleged links to the LTTE terrorist group.

Saminathan, 34, taxi driver V. Balamurugan, 37, despatch rider S. Teeran, 38, and scrap metal dealer A. Kalaimughilan, 28, were separately charged with knowingly giving support to the terrorist group using their respective Facebook pages under the names of “Gsami Nanthan Siva”, “BALAMURUGAN VEERASAMY”, “TAMMIL KANNAMAH” and “Kalai Mugilan”, respectively.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at the Investigating Officers’ office of the Bukit Aman Special Branch (Counter Terrorism) here at 9am, 10am and 9.30pm, respectively, on Oct 7 and 8 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for life, or for a term not exceeding 30 years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, if found guilty.

Teeran was also charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the same law with possession of items linked to LTTE at the B2 car park of Mandarin Pacific Hotel, Jalan Sultan here at 11.40am last Oct 10.

He faced an imprisonment for up to seven years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items, if found guilty of the offence.

Kalaimughilan was also charged with giving support to the LTTE through the Youtube social media at the same place at 10am on June 2, 2014 and also at an event at Dewan Tan Sri Soma, Wisma Tun Sambanthan No 2, Jalan Sultan Sulaiman, Kampung Attap here between 8pm and 11.30pm on March 17, 2014.

Both the charges were framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code.

The four charges were read separately to them before judge Rozina Ayob here today.

Two days ago, they were charged in different states for offences relating to their alleged involvement with LTTE.

Saminathan was charged in the Malacca Sessions Court with giving support to LTTE during an event at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights from 8.30pm to 10.50pm on Nov 28, 2018.

In the Sessions Court in Kuala Kangsar, Balamurugan was charged with giving support to the terrorist group at an event held at the Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council Hall between 6.30pm and 11.45pm on Dec 28, 2014.

Kalaimughilan was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court , 28, with two counts of possessing items related to LTTE at a house and in a car at Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang at 9.30am and 12.35pm, respectively, last Oct 10.

In Segamat, Johor, Teran, 38, was charged with a similar offence, allegedly committed at an address, 10M, Jalan Genuang, Kampung Paya Pulai, about 6.30pm last Oct 10.

Deputy public prosecutors Aslinda Ahad and Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin prosecuted in today’s cases while lawyers Ramkarpal Singh, represented Saminathan, Omar Kutty Abdul Aziz and J.Matthews for Balamurugan, and K.Murali represented Teeran and Kalaimughilan.

All the accused were not allowed bail as they were detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) , which does not allow bail.

However, Ramkarpal Singh applied for the court to use its discretion to allow his client bail on grounds that his detention under SOSMA was unconstitutional.

He also applied for the bail application to be referred to the High Court.

The court set tomorrow for decision. — Bernama