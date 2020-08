THE government will retain the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) on its list of terror groups, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said.

He said the group was listed as such based on Section 66 B(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“Under Section 66B, the activities of any individual or group that could affect or destroy safety and public order must be stopped so their ideology will not spread in our country,” he said in reply to a question by William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang).

Leong had asked why LTTE was still listed as a terrorist group although it had become inactive since 2009.

Ismail said the Home minister has specific powers to retain LTTE under the list of those deemed as terror groups.

“Based on the same Act, authorities do not have to remove the group from the list although it had become inactive,” he said, adding that the Home minister has the power to review the list every six months.

He pointed out that countries such as India, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States have maintained LTTE as a terrorist group.

The government had arrested 12 people under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and charged them under Section 130 of the Penal Code for allegedly supporting terrorism and having links to LTTE.

Former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas dropped the case after finding insufficient evidence that would lead to a conviction.