KUALA LUMPUR: Seremban Jaya state assemblyman P. Gunasekaran and scrap metal dealer A. Kalaimughilan were brought to the Sessions Court again to face additional charges relating to the LTTE terrorist group.

On Oct 29, Gunasekaran, 60, was charged in the Malacca Sessions Court while Kalaimughilan, 28, was charged at the Selayang Sessions Court here.

Meanwhile, DAP member V. Suresh Kumar, 43, and trader B. Subramaniam, 57, were brought to the Sessions Court here for the first time in connection to the LTTE.

No pleas were recorded from the four accused who only nodded their heads to indicate they understood the charges after they were read out to them separately in the presence of Judge Azura Alwi.

Gunasekaran, Suresh Kumar and Subramaniam were each charged with supporting the LTTE through Facebook, using other names.

Gunasekaran was alleged to have used the name “DAP Guna Palanisamy “, Subramaniam used the name “US SUBRA SUBRAMANIAM” and Suresh Kumar the name “RocketSuresh DAP”.

They were separately charged with committing the offences at the Investigating Officers’ office of the Bukit Aman Special Branch (Counter Terrorism) here on Oct 7 and Oct 11, 2019 at 2pm, 5.30pm and 6pm.

The charge, framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for life, or for a term not exceeding 30 years, or a fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, if found guilty.

Kalaimughilan was also charged with knowingly distributing items connected to the LTTE at the Tan Sri Soma Hall in Wisma Tun Sambanthan, No 2, Jalan Sultan Sulaiman, Kampung Attap, here at between 8pm to 11.30pm on March 17, 2014.

He was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment sentence of up to seven years, or fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items, if found guilty of the offence. — Bernama