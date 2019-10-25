LTTE: Two MPs request for release of detainees as Deepavali looms

PETALING JAYA: Two Members of Parliament (MP) today reiterated their calls for the release of 12 individuals detained over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), ahead of the Deepavali celebration on Oct 27.

Klang MP Charles Santiago (pix) said he was deeply saddened after watching a video clip that has since gone viral, of the wives of the detainees staging a hunger strike at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters.

“I watched the video a few times and it breaks my heart to see the them sitting on a pavement, demanding justice,“ he said in a statement today.

Charles again bemoaned their detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), which he said is “ an archaic law that allows for detention without trial, which Pakatan Harapan promised to repeal once it comes to power”.

“My argument is simple - charge the men in an open court or release them immediately. After all haven’t the police and Home Minister, (Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin, repeatedly said they have concrete evidence to detain the twelve men?”

Batu Kawan MP, Kashturi Patto echoed Charles’ sentiments, saying: “The video tugs at my heartstrings. It reminds me of what more than 100 families went through with the Operation Lalang dragnet 32 years ago.”

“‘Detain and investigate later’ is certainly a heavy handed, and oppressive method that was also used when the Internal Security Act (ISA) was in effect before its abolition in 2012. This sort of modus operandi must never be brought to life, let alone exist in a Malaysia Baru, under Pakatan Harapan,“ said Kasthuri who is also a member of Special Select Committee for Human Rights and Gender Equality.

“There are other criminal laws and acts that these men can be tried under. But to use Sosma on them is simply unacceptable and an infringement to their fundamental rights and liberties,” she said.

Kasthuri said the Deepavali celebrations this year would not be complete for Pakatan Harapan, as their comrades were behind bars.

“We from Wanita DAP stand in solidarity with the wives, mothers, children and families of the detained under this draconian Sosma,” added Kashturi.